March 16, 2019

CNN’S RATINGS ARE SHOCKINGLY LOW:

It’s not just the fact that Fox News is stomping the crap out of CNN in prime time where, for example, Tucker Carlson’s 8 p.m. ET audience (3.14 million viewers) is three times larger than Anderson Cooper’s (1.03 million). CNN’s ratings are so low that no show on the network rates higher than 28th in all cable news programming.

You see that the highest-rated hour on CNN (Chris Cuomo at 9 p.m. ET) has an audience of 1.11 million, which is not only dwarfed by Sean Hannity’s audience (3.3 million), but is also smaller than, for example, the 7 a.m. hour of Fox & Friends (1.47 million). The audience for CNN’s morning programming is microscopic — New Day, hosted by Alisyn Camerota and John Berman, gets barely half a million viewers.

How can words convey just how pathetic CNN’s numbers are? You’re talking about a national network, with anchors earning millions annually, supported by a vast staff of reporters, producers, editors and technicians. And at 8 a.m. ET, Camerota and Berman are viewed by an audience of 567,000. By comparison, Olivia Jade Giannulli, the vapid airhead whose mother cheated to get her into college, has 1.9 million YouTube subscribers. That’s right — this idiot teenager can post a makeup tutorial that gets more than twice the viewers of CNN’s New Day.