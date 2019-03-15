March 15, 2019

VETO O’ROURKE? BETO NOT PLAYING AS WELL OUTSIDE OF THE PAGES OF CONDÉ NAST:

● CNN Hammers Beto’s ‘White Maleness’ 52 Times In One Day.

● CBS’s King to Beto: Are You ‘Disadvantaged’ By Being a ‘Privileged White Man?’

● REVEALED: Teenaged Beto O’Rourke Wrote Fantasy About Murdering Children, Reuters Profile Says.

Kyle Smith writes that O’Rourke “might be the first person ever to run for the White House on a platform of asking the nation help him figure out who he is.”

Not necessarily — as a wise woman warned in 2008, “My fellow citizens, the American presidency is not supposed to be a journey of personal discovery.”