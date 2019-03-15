March 15, 2019

21ST CENTURY PROBLEMS: Restaurants have been slow to recognize, much less meet, the needs of plus-size Americans. But there are signs of a new activism and awareness. Yes, that’s what we need. More “activism.”

Plus: “For people who identify as large, plus-size or fat, dining out can be a social and physical minefield.” Wait, so you can just “identify” as fat? Then why don’t fat people just “identify” as slim? Problem solved!

Well, except for the problem of dumb lifestyle journalism at the New York Times, which is apparently insoluble.