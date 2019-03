A MASS SHOOTING AT A NEW ZEALAND MOSQUE, by a guy who calls himself an “eco-fascist.” “He calls himself an ‘Eco-fascist,’ one who combines environmentalism, racism and authoritarianism into one repulsive package. In his mind the world is dying from over-population, but over-population of the ‘wrong’ kind. He hates capitalism, free markets, and free trade but he loves the Communist Chinese government and fascism.”