March 14, 2019

YOUR DAILY TREACHER: Dems Excited About Beto for Some Reason. “Beto gets away with drunken car accidents like a Kennedy, he appropriates other cultures like Elizabeth Warren, and he marries into wealth like John Kerry. He’s the total package!”

And he shamelessly steals from Al Gore: Beto compares climate change proposals to “those who were on the beaches in Normandy.”

No more endless moral equivalents of war — the Goracle was comparing global warming to fighting the Nazis three decades ago! (The same year that the UN declared that we only had until 2000 to save the planet, otherwise, “entire nations could be wiped off the face of the Earth by rising sea levels.”

(But hey, as Tim Blair recently joked, if radical environmentalism is refighting WWII, “Fair enough. Nuking Hiroshima it is, then.”)