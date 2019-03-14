PJ Media encourages you to read our updated PRIVACY POLICY and COOKIE POLICY.
March 14, 2019

AND THEN HE ANNOUNCED HE WAS RUNNING FOR THE DEMOCRATIC NOMINATION FOR PRESIDENT: Vermont town swears in goat as new mayor — who immediately defecates.

Insert your “at least the goat isn’t totally full of ____” joke here.

Posted by David Bernstein at 12:24 pm