March 14, 2019
AND THEN HE ANNOUNCED HE WAS RUNNING FOR THE DEMOCRATIC NOMINATION FOR PRESIDENT: Vermont town swears in goat as new mayor — who immediately defecates.
Insert your “at least the goat isn’t totally full of ____” joke here.
|PJ Media encourages you to read our updated PRIVACY POLICY and COOKIE POLICY.
|
X
AND THEN HE ANNOUNCED HE WAS RUNNING FOR THE DEMOCRATIC NOMINATION FOR PRESIDENT: Vermont town swears in goat as new mayor — who immediately defecates.
Insert your “at least the goat isn’t totally full of ____” joke here.