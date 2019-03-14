March 14, 2019

RUN ALL THE CANDIDATES! He’s in – Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke releases presidential campaign video.

Complete with his own final countdown! “This is our final chance. The scientists are unanimous that we have no more than 12 years to take incredibly bold action on this crisis. My gratitude for the young people who have stepped up to offer such a bold proposal.”

To be fair, that doomsday clock has sure been pushed backwards in recent years — I’m so old, I remember when Obama only had four years to save the earth.