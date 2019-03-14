March 14, 2019

ROGER SIMON: College Admissions Scandal Unmasks Hollywood Hypocrisy.

This week’s announcement of the extraordinary college admissions scandal — dubbed “Operation Varsity Blues” by the FBI officials who have been working on the investigation for years — was met by an equally extraordinary (and unique) silence from Hollywood.

It’s not surprising. The scandal has unmasked the entertainment capital’s liberalism as nothing before. The word hypocrisy only begins to encompass it. What we have before us is nothing less than child abuse — by the very people who, while exhibiting contempt for the great unwashed in “flyover country,” pontificate endlessly about every liberal cause known to woman or man.

What made these people, among the most privileged in our society, act this way? Did they not think that they were either teaching their children to lie or, almost as bad, plunging them into situations where they were doomed to fail? Or were they relying on the current spate of grade inflation to save the day for their underqualified offspring? . . .

Whatever the case, what accounts for this particularly repellent version of do what I say, not as I do? Is it just an insatiable desire for status by an insecure community, this time on the backs of their children?

Unfortunately, it’s more. In my book “Turning Right at Hollywood and Vine: The Perils of Coming Out Conservative in Tinseltown,” I likened the approach to social and political issues in Hollywood to the “mini-me” in an Austin Powers movie. The mini-me’s task is to make the most extreme liberal pronouncements in public on virtually any subject, virtue-signaling to its heart’s content, so it can be loved by all the world. Meanwhile, the “real me” gets to be as selfish as he or she wishes in private, demanding ever more money and power.

Hollywood is rampant with this excessive public moral posturing, which disguises often equally excessive private amorality or even immorality.