March 14, 2019

CAN STUDENTS DEMAND UNLAWFUL ACTION?: Students at Sarah Lawrence want, among other things, Professor Sam Abrams’ tenure reviewed by a panel that includes “at least three faculty members of color.” Given the horror this kind of de jure discrimination strikes in a civil libertarian (and should strike in anyone with a rudimentary knowledge of American history), many have written in to ask FIRE our position on student demands for such obviously illiberal measures. The answer is that FIRE would defend their right to make such demands despite our strong disagreement with them. But colleges are not free to give in to them, and FIRE will also defend faculty or students whose college targets them as a result.