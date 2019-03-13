March 13, 2019

I REALLY SHOULDN’T HAVE TO LINK TO THIS: But evidently there are people these days who really think that the federal government can fund every project that tickles its fancy just by printing up more money. They don’t get the connection between that and inflation. I wonder why they think the federal government has been bothering to tax people all these years if it could have gotten what it needed just by printing more money.

I have one of those one hundred trillion dollar bills from Zimbabwe. It’s a nice reminder of how bad things can get.