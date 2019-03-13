March 13, 2019

FRONT RANGE SNOW BOMB: 97MPH gusts reported at the Colorado Springs airport, 40+ sustained winds here on Monument Hill, with 75-85MPH gusts.

And this is our trampoline and the top third of what used to be our tallest tree.

We’re hoping the big one next to it doesn’t take out the master bedroom, or maybe the kitchen or breakfast nook. If the winds don’t die down in the next few hours, Melissa and I will be camping out in the living room tonight.

If you look closely in the background, you can see where our backyard neighbors lost their tallest tree in toto.