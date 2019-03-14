March 14, 2019
IT’S NOW THE NORM AMONG DEMOCRATS: Bernie Sanders staffer’s dual loyalty smear shows liberal anti-Semitism goes well beyond Ilhan Omar.
A spokesperson for Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., was forced to apologize on Tuesday for spreading the idea that Jews had dual-loyalty, thus demonstrating that liberal anti-Semitism is not confined to the utterances of Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.
In the wake over the dustup caused by Omar’s remarks in which she lamented Jewish influence in politics which she said pushes people to declare their allegiance to a foreign government, many of her defenders argued her remarks didn’t have anything to do with Jews, and that really she was just talking about the influence on pro-Israel lobbying, just as she would any other special interest group.
But Belen Sisa, Sanders’ national deputy press secretary, left no doubt that she was questioning Jewish loyalty.
But if you question Ilhan Omar’s loyalty, you’re a bigot.