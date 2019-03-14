PJ Media encourages you to read our updated PRIVACY POLICY and COOKIE POLICY.
March 14, 2019

WELL, ALL THE ATHEISTS ARE RUNNING AROUND VOWING NOT TO HAVE KIDS BECAUSE OF GLOBAL WARMING: New Harvard Research Says U.S. Christianity Is Not Shrinking, But Growing Stronger. Over time, that tilts the playing field.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 7:00 am