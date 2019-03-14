March 14, 2019
WELL, ALL THE ATHEISTS ARE RUNNING AROUND VOWING NOT TO HAVE KIDS BECAUSE OF GLOBAL WARMING: New Harvard Research Says U.S. Christianity Is Not Shrinking, But Growing Stronger. Over time, that tilts the playing field.
