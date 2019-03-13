March 13, 2019
● Shot:
Biden covered a number of potential campaign themes, the AP noted, including criticizing Trump and Republicans on policies he said favored the wealthy. He also warned of the divisiveness in politics.
“We can’t be divided by, race religion, by tribe. We’re defined by those enduring principles in the Constitution, even though we don’t necessarily all know them. In America everybody gets a shot,” Biden said. “That’s what I don’t think this current president understands at all.”
—“‘Run Joe, run’: Biden criticizes Trump amid reports of a possible 2020 run,” USA Today, yesterday.
● Chaser: Biden tells African-American audience GOP ticket would put them “back in chains.”
—CBS News, August 14, 2012.