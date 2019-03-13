March 13, 2019

HEINLEIN’S CRAZY YEARS (CONT’D): Courage Award Recipients Chosen By Connecticut Sports Writers.

Highly decorated track athletes Andraya Yearwood of Cromwell High School and Terry Miller of Bloomfield High School have been selected co-recipients of the 2019 Bob Casey Courage Award by the Connecticut Sports Writers’ Alliance.

Both juniors, Yearwood and Miller are transgender athletes in girls track who have won individual Connecticut state track championships in multiple sprint events. Miller, who previously attended Hartford’s Bulkeley High School, recently won New England indoor track championships in the 55 and 300 meters.

Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference rules allow high school athletes to compete based on their gender identity, rules supported by Connecticut state law.

The teenage girls have publicly and courageously championed the rights of transgender high school athletes.