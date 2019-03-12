March 12, 2019

YOUR DAILY TREACHER: Even Air Is Racist Now.

It’s “pollution inequity.” White people have a “pollution advantage” because we breathe less pollution than we generate. Every time we go pretty much anywhere or do pretty much anything, we’re widening the atmosphere gap. We’re creating air disparity. Presumably we owe some sort of oxygen reparations. A wind windfall, as it were.

What is this…“atmosphere” your speak of? RFK assured me that I’d be breathing through a gas mask long before 2019.