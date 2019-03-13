March 13, 2019
LIZ SHELD’S MORNING BRIEF: Cheating scandal, Lisa Page and much, much more. “I didn’t know this kind of thing was an FBI matter, but I guess we should all be thankful the FBI isn’t busy trying to overthrow an election.”
Heh.
|PJ Media encourages you to read our updated PRIVACY POLICY and COOKIE POLICY.
|
X
LIZ SHELD’S MORNING BRIEF: Cheating scandal, Lisa Page and much, much more. “I didn’t know this kind of thing was an FBI matter, but I guess we should all be thankful the FBI isn’t busy trying to overthrow an election.”
Heh.