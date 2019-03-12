March 12, 2019

WHOOPS! BEN RHODES ‘JUST UNDERCUT THE ENTIRE RATIONALE FOR THE GREEN NEW DEAL’ (AND HE’S TOO DUMB TO REALIZE IT):

He’s also deeply undercutting his former boss. In January of 2009, the London Guardian ran the headline, “President Obama ‘has four years to save Earth.’” A couple of months later, Obama’s “Science” “Czar” John Holdren told AP that he took global warming so seriously that he was considering fighting the effects of pollution with, err, more pollution:

If things were so grim back then, why didn’t Obama and the Democrats who controlled both houses of Congress during Obama’s first two years in office do more to encourage him?

Now Rhodes claims that the effects of global warming are “irreversible.” So why ban farting cows and planes (or is it the other way around?), as the first draft of AOC’s “Green New Deal” manifesto demanded? And speaking of AOC, as Caleb Howe tweets, Rhodes’ complaint is ultimately self-correcting: “I thought Democrats said it’s immoral to have kids during global warming so .. problem solved?”

Earlier today, Glenn linked to the Babylon Bee’s latest headline: ‘Everything Is Bad And The World Is Ending And You Shouldn’t Have Kids,’ Says Party Of Progress.

The “Party of Progress” is where time has stood still for almost half a century. As Fred Siegel has noted at City Journal, since the first “Earth Day” in 1970, “Progressives” have been shouting that the world is ending and we shouldn’t have kids. For most of us, the doomsday-themed movies from the period are the late show camp rerun equivalent of Reefer Madness. For today’s “Progressives,” they’re how-to guides: