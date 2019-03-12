March 12, 2019

HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE, WTF? EDITION: Actresses Felicity Huffman, Lori Loughlin indicted in case alleging bribery to get kids into colleges.

According to the documents, a total of 50 people were charged, including the actresses, chief executives, college coaches and other prominent people, in the nationwide college admissions cheating scam.

Prosecutors say parents paid an admissions consultant $25 million from 2011 through Feb. 2019 to bribe coaches and administrators to label their children as recruited athletes to boost their chances of getting into schools.

Prosecutors allege that fake athletic profiles were also made to make students look like strong high school athletes when they actually weren’t.

Authorities say the consulting company also bribed administrators of college entrance exams to allow a Florida man to take the tests on behalf of students or replace their answers with his.