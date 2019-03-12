March 12, 2019
JAMES BOVARD: Ethiopia crash of Boeing 737 Max might be latest example of backfiring safety efforts. “Investigators have only begun sorting out this tragedy but some experts suggest that the plane’s automated safety software may have prevented the pilot from preventing the fatal plunge. If software and sensors designed to prevent crashes actually increased the risk of catastrophe, then the Boeing accidents are another reminder that safety policies can have unintended fatal consequences.”