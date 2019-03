THIS IS KNOWN AS “COOLING THE MARK OUT:” ‘I’m not for impeachment,’ Pelosi says, potentially roiling fellow Democrats. The impeachment buzz was just to excite the rubes for the midterms. It’s downright toxic for the Dems’ chances in 2020 (especially since they don’t have any actual impeachable offenses) so now the angry base has to be steered in another direction without fully realizing how it was conned.