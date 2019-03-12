March 12, 2019
WHEN HE’S RIGHT, HE’S RIGHT: Liberal comedian and commentator Bill Maher said Friday that cultural appropriation is ‘just made up.” Maher later added that “these people just want to b*tch.” Yeah, pretty much.
