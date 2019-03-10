March 10, 2019

DON SURBER:

Betsy Woodruff of the Daily Beast had this big scoop this weekend, “It Exists: DOJ Finds Letter Ordering Scrutiny of Uranium One, Hillary Clinton.”

The bureaucracy had denied the letter existed. She found her. Give her a cookie and a pat on the head.

The real story is overlooked. As attorney general, Jeff Sessions set in motion an investigation that could next year explode on Democrats.

Her story said, “The existence of a letter documenting Sessions’ directive that the DOJ revisit probes of Trump’s top political foe is a surprise because a department lawyer said in court last year that senior officials insisted it didn’t exist. The liberal nonprofit American Oversight obtained the letter through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request they filed on Nov. 22, 2017 –– the same day Whitaker emailed Sessions’ letter to Huber.”

This story is what Washingtonians call inside baseball, but really these stories are Democrat Straw Grasping.

What the letter says is the story. That was why the tax-exempt American Oversight group wanted the letter.

Sessions had assigned U.S. Attorney John Huber in Utah to investigate the findings of the Department of Justice’s inspector general, a man whom the Obama administration abused as it looked the other way at Hillary’s many criminal enterprises while secretary of state.

Those crimes include accepting bribes from foreign governments to her Fake Charity, using her private computer to send classified information to others (possibly her donor foreign governments), and colluding to give Russian oligarchs control of one-fifth of America’s Uranium One.

But Woodruff’s story cast Sessions’s tenure in a new light that vindicates him.