March 8, 2019
REPORT: GRAND JURY RETURNS 16 FELONY COUNTS AGAINST JUSSIE SMOLLETT.
As Emily Zanotti of the Daily Wire tweets, the Smollett case isn’t over yet: “We are still waiting on the Feds to conclude their investigation.”
|PJ Media encourages you to read our updated PRIVACY POLICY and COOKIE POLICY.
|
X
REPORT: GRAND JURY RETURNS 16 FELONY COUNTS AGAINST JUSSIE SMOLLETT.
As Emily Zanotti of the Daily Wire tweets, the Smollett case isn’t over yet: “We are still waiting on the Feds to conclude their investigation.”