PJ Media encourages you to read our updated PRIVACY POLICY and COOKIE POLICY.
X
«
»

March 8, 2019

REPORT: GRAND JURY RETURNS 16 FELONY COUNTS AGAINST JUSSIE SMOLLETT.

As Emily Zanotti of the Daily Wire tweets, the Smollett case isn’t over yet: “We are still waiting on the Feds to conclude their investigation.”

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 6:31 pm