March 8, 2019

ILHAN OMAR: Obama’s “hope and change” was a mirage:

Recalling the “caging of kids” at the U.S.-Mexico border* and the “droning of countries around the world” on Obama’s watch, she argues that the Democratic president operated within the same fundamentally broken framework as his Republican successor. “We can’t be only upset with Trump. … His policies are bad, but many of the people who came before him also had really bad policies. They just were more polished than he was,” Omar says. “And that’s not what we should be looking for anymore. We don’t want anybody to get away with murder because they are polished. We want to recognize the actual policies that are behind the pretty face and the smile.”

In 2016, Bernie Sanders campaigned under the premise that the “real unemployment” rate under then-President Obama was 10.5 percent. AOC’s “Green New Deal” is premised on the notion that Obama’s own green-obsessed “New New Deal” (as Time magazine dubbed it) accomplished nothing. Just as Hillary campaigned in 2016 with a paradoxical ‘90s nostalgia while rejecting all of her husband’s policies that made the stable economy of that decade possible, it will be fascinating to watch the left campaign simultaneously rejecting Obama’s policies and/or telling us what a failure they were (because Democrats have to keep moving further and further to the left), while wanting his blessings on the campaign trail.

* Curiously, the DNC-MSM didn’t highlight those stories much until Obama left office.