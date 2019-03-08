March 8, 2019

COLD WAR II: New photos show North Korea rocket site back to ‘normal operating status.’

“These actions amount to a ‘snapback’ from the moderate dismantlement undertaken by the North Koreans at the Sohae launch facility after the Singapore Summit in June 2018,” according to an analysis by Joseph Bermudez and Victor Cha of Beyond Parallel, a research project funded by the think tank Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).

The images taken on March 6 show activity that “speaks to the ease with which [North Korea] can reverse steps it might take toward denuclearization in the future,” Bermudez and Cha wrote.

A team of researchers from 38 North, which is affiliated with The Stimson Center in Washington D.C., arrived at the same conclusion that the Sohae facility “appears to have returned to normal operational status.”