March 7, 2019

DO DEMS DISAVOW? STARRY-EYED DAVID DUKE JUST CALLED ILHAN OMAR ‘THE MOST IMPORTANT MEMBER OF THE US CONGRESS.’

Exit quote: “Sorry, @BarackObama, but @IlhanMN is the real uniter. She has brought David Duke and Farrakhan together in support of her anti-Semitism.”

It’s the ultimate example of Blair’s Law, as coined by pioneering Aussie blogger Tim Blair: “The ongoing process by which the world’s multiple idiocies are becoming one giant, useless force.”

This Sunday’s Beltway chat shows will be fascinating to watch, though perhaps as a Kremlinologist, to observe what’s not being mentioned: