March 8, 2019

JOHN PODHORETZ: The Democrats and Anti-Semitism: An inflection point in American political history.

Over the past couple of decades, the Democrats have been quite deliberately assembling a coalition containing a lot of antisemites. It is thus unsurprising that the party is becoming openly antisemitic.

American Jews have largely identified with the immigrants the Democrats have sought to encourage, seeing them as akin to their ancestors who fled to America. In fact, they’re more like the people those ancestors were fleeing from.