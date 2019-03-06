March 6, 2019

PUSHING BACK AGAINST RELIGIOUS BIGOTRY: Rider University Dean Resigns After University Bans Chick-Fil-A.

“As some of you already know, I am a committed follower of Jesus Christ. As such I endeavor every day to do exactly what Chick-fil-A puts forwards as its overarching corporate value: to glorify God by being a faithful steward of all that is entrusted to me and to have a positive influence on all who come into contact with me,” Newman said in the announcement. “During my initial conversations, I expressed how disappointed I was, not that the decision has been made to not have Chick-fil-A on campus … but rather that the University leadership had made such a judgemental statement about Chick-fil-A’s values — values that reflect the essence of the Christian as well as other faiths.”

Newman said she asked the university’s leaders to apologize for sending an email about the decision which Newman believes was offensive.

“Unfortunately, that did not happen,” Newman said. “Instead a second email was issued without any type of an apology and I, along with other campus leaders, was given a set of talking points about the Chick-fil-A decision that we were to use to respond to those who were critical of the decision. I could not, in a good conscience as a committed Christian, adhere to those talking points.”