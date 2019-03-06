March 6, 2019

THE FUTURE BELONGS TO THOSE WHO SHOW UP: Women Go On BirthStrike Because Of Climate Change.

At least 60 women have joined the BirthStrike movement, which encourages women to refuse to have children because they believe the earth is in crisis due to climate change. Members of this newly formed group believe it would be unjust to raise children in a world that could look vastly different than the world they grew up in.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been outspoken on this subject, holding a live Q&A from her kitchen and asking the question, “Is it OK to still have children?” (RELATED: Poll: 1/3 Of Americans Share Ocasio-Cortez’s Worry About Having Kids With Climate Change)

According to a report released by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which is a body in the United Nations focused on assessing the world’s climate trends, having fewer children is the best way people can cut down on CO2 emissions. And this has prompted the formation of BirthStrike.