LIZ SHELD’S MORNING BRIEF: Omar Antisemitism Resolution Put on Hold and Much, Much More. “Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) cannot shut her Jew-hating yapper so now the Democrats are forced to make some gestures to smooth over relations with an important and generous constituency, the Jewish community. After weighing the cost/benefit analysis of their intersectional bingo political strategy, a resolution to condemn antisemitism has been postponed.”

It was toothless, anyway.