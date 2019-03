TO BE FAIR, WHY WOULD THEY? “I was complaining about how socialist men don’t date socialist women and it really bothers me.” I mean, socialist women are tedious and unattractive, and it’s been at least 40 years since the sex was any good.

Plus: “There were two African-American women there when we walked in, one of them tending bar. I asked who they were voting for. ‘Cuomo.’ What did they think of Nixon? ‘Who?'”