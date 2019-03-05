March 5, 2019

HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE, BS CULTURAL APPROPRIATION EDITION: ‘Hawaiian Day’ party flooded by cultural controversy wave.

According to the Argus Leader, a student submitted an essay to the USD law school administration, who then advised the Student Bar Association to change the name of the event. “It was determined that these are culturally insensitive by the administration after doing research based off of the essay written by the initial complainant”

The SBA changed the name of the event to “Beach Day” and then sent a message to their members stating that the dress code would still be the same, which was floral shirts and leis, according to the report. A second message followed, however, stating that the leis would no longer be part of the event due to complaints by the law school administration surrounding the inclusiveness of the leis.

USD’s Director of Marketing Communications and University Relations Michelle Cwach said to the newspaper that the interim law school administration advised the SBA not to hand out leis because it could be seen as inappropriate, given it is an item of cultural significance.