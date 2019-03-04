March 4, 2019

WHY ARE LEFT-WING INSTITUTIONS SUCH CESSPOOLS OF INTOLERANCE: I Thought I Could Be A Christian And Constitutionalist At Yale Law School. I Was Wrong. I enjoyed my time at YLS, but it was a cesspool of intolerance even then, with a cadre of some of the nastiest, smarmiest people I’ve ever encountered. They weren’t that high a percentage of the class, but the “normals” allowed them to denigrate, harass, and conduct whisper campaigns against students disfavored for ideological reasons without any pushback. The faculty, by contrast, were almost universally lovely.

UPDATE (FROM GLENN): When I was at Yale Law, we called that bullying crowd “the Thought Police.” It was bad then, and it’s clearly worse now.