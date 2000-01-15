March 3, 2019

SNOWFALLS ARE NOW JUST A THING OF THE PAST:

● Shot:

Once, and not so many years ago, no New Yorker would have dignified a January with three chilly days in a row and a soggy spurt of whitish precipitation as winter. Winter in New York was a season of single-digit temperatures, icy winds whipping off the Hudson and snow forts that did not begin to melt until March. That chilly stuff Thursday that melted as soon as it touched asphalt — snow? A sunny Friday afternoon in the 20’s — bitter cold? In Yazoo City, Miss., or Mobile, Ala., maybe. But not in New York City. Until now. Years of mild, rainy winters seem to be making New Yorkers hungry for the freezing winds and snow they deplored when it was plentiful. * * * * * * * * And Dr. Oppenheimer, among other ecologists, points to global warming as perhaps the most significant long-term factor.

—“Winter in New York: Something’s Missing; Absence of Snow Upsets Rhythms Of Urban Life and Natural World,” the New York Times, January 15th, 2000.

● Chaser:

New York City public schools will be closed on Monday because of the winter storm that’s expected to dump heavy snow on the area. The steadiest periods of snow are expected beginning late Sunday night through the pre-dawn hours Monday. New York City issued a Hazardous Travel Advisory that will be in effect through Monday. City officials warned that conditions could be hazardous for the Monday morning commute, and advised commuters to take mass transit instead of driving if possible. “The critical time of the snowfall is on the overnight,” said Emergency Management Commissioner Joseph Esposito. “But I think our most critical time will be tomorrow’s rush hour..that’s why we’re urging people stay off the roads.”

—“New York City public schools closed Monday due to winter storm,” WABC News, today.

WABC’s parent company wasn’t predicting such a headline a decade ago: “FLASHBACK: ABC’s ’08 Prediction: NYC Under Water from Climate Change By June 2015.” Curiously though, the network brass never bothered to move their corporate headquarters from its tony Upper West Side address, despite the apocalyptic reports being broadcast from their news division.

But that apocalypse is still on its way! As another New Yorker recently reminded us, we only have 12 years left, so why shouldn’t ABC enjoy Manhattan while they still can?

(Headline via the London Independent in 2000.)