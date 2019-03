UGH: FDA Hands Over Plans to the WH to Restrict E-Cig Sales. “Why on earth would the government want to make it harder for people to quit smoking?”

Two reasons. The FDA often shows a Mrs. Grundy mindset, and seeks to regulate or eliminate pleasure for the sake of any health benefit, no matter how small or illusory. And government and Big Tobacco don’t get enough of a cut from vaping sales.