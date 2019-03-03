March 3, 2019

BERNIE LAUNCHES CAMPAIGN WITH VOW OF ‘WINNING NOT JUST AN ELECTION, BUT TRANSFORMING OUR COUNTRY.’

Didn’t America undergo enough fundamental transformation from 2009 through 2016? Apparently not, according to Bernie:

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) officially kicked off his 2020 presidential campaign today by resurrecting a pledge to defeat not just President Trump but “Wall Street, the insurance companies, the drug companies, the military-industrial complex, the prison-industrial complex, the fossil fuel industry, and a corrupt campaign finance system.”

The fossil fuel industry? Bernie’s one of their best customers: “In the two years following the presidential election, Sanders continued his frequent private jet travel, spending at least $342,000 on the flights.”