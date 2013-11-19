March 3, 2019

CHANGE: John Bolton: ‘We’re not afraid to use the word Monroe Doctrine.’

“In this administration, we’re not afraid to use the word Monroe Doctrine. This is a country in our hemisphere. It’s been the objective of American presidents going back to Ronald Reagan to have a completely democratic hemisphere,” Bolton told [CNN’s Jake] Tapper. “I mentioned at the end of last year that we’re looking at the talk of tyranny. Part of the problem in Venezuela is the heavy Cuban presence. 20,000 to 25,000 Cuban security officials by reports that have been in the public. But this is the sort of thing that we find unacceptable and that’s why we’re pursuing these policies.”