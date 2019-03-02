PJ Media encourages you to read our updated PRIVACY POLICY and COOKIE POLICY.
March 2, 2019

BERKELEY VICTIM JOINS TRUMP ON CPAC STAGE: ‘He Took a Hard Punch in the Face for All of Us.’

Earlier: UC Berkeley police say they arrested Zachary Greenberg. He’s suspected of assaulting a conservative activist on campus last month.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 6:11 pm