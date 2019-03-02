March 2, 2019

CALIFORNIANS GOTTA CALIFORNICATE: Ventura County Planning Commission passes wildlife corridor law with list of changes:

A controversial proposal that sets new land-use rules to protect migration passages and habitat for wildlife was approved Thursday night after a hearing of almost 11 hours that drew hundreds of people.

The Ventura County Planning Commission voted 5-0 to recommend the proposal to the Ventura County Board of Supervisors, but added a laundry list of suggestions for changes.

The proposal calls for restrictions on outdoor lighting and fences plus the addition of 200-foot buffers around rivers, creeks and streams and near wildlife crossings. The territory stretches along the Santa Clara and Ventura rivers and includes a wide swath running from the eastern border of the county to the Ojai Valley, as well as land lying near Thousand Oaks, Moorpark and Simi Valley.