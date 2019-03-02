March 2, 2019

IT’S A LITTLE CLEARER WHY THE BRITISH AUTHORITIES TOOK SO LONG TO ADDRESS ROTHERHAM’S RAPE GANGS:

A member of the House of Lords has been charged with two counts of attempting to rape a girl.

Former Labour peer Lord Ahmed of Rotherham, 61, is also charged with indecent assault of a boy under 13.

Prosecutors allege the offences took place between 1971 and 1974, when Lord Ahmed would have been aged between 14 and 17.

Two other men, Mohammed Farouq, 68, and Mohammed Tariq, 63, both from Rotherham, have also been charged.