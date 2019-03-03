March 3, 2019

HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE, GENDER-GAP EDITION: Millennial Males with Degrees are Getting Crushed in the Workplace. “The negative impact of low levels of education on work rates is significant – and essentially the same for men and women. The employment rate among young adult women with just a high school diploma has dropped by 8.9 percentage points. For men of the same age group, the fall is 9.6 percentage points. Since there are more men with less education, this explains some of the gender difference in employment rate changes. But it is actually among the better educated that the gender gap emerges. Among those aged 25-34 with a college degree, the male employment rate has dropped twice that of women.”

Plus: “Is it possible that today’s young men are suffering from a malaise created by current societal norms?”