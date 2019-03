JIM TREACHER ASKS THE AWKWARD QUESTION: In What Sense Is The Bulwark Conserving Conservatism? “I just don’t see how crapping all over conservative ideas is conserving conservatism. It might give you a visceral thrill to goof on individuals you hate, and if that’s all you want out of it, fine. But don’t condescend to me and pretend you’re accomplishing anything.”

