EVEN THE TREES ARE HATEFUL IN SOUTH CAROLINA: In early February, the mayor of Lamar, South Carolina observed a sticky, yellowish substance on her car and her husband’s car. Believing it to be spray paint, she reported it to the police and issued a statement that “my husband and I refuse to be intimidated by those who perpetrated this act of vandalism which I classify as an act of hatred.” Police, however, have determined that the substance was likely pollen.