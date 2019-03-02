March 2, 2019

HE’S NOT WRONG: Pence rips 2020 Democrats as ‘socialists,’ threat to freedom.

Vice President Mike Pence took the administration’s war on socialism to CPAC Friday, warning that Democrats, even 2020 presidential candidates, want to trade American-made freedom for Venezuelan-style socialism.

In remarks provided in advance to Secrets, Pence said, “Under the guise of Medicare for All and a Green New Deal, Democrats are embracing the same tired economic theories that have impoverished nations and stifled the liberties of millions over the past century. That system is socialism.”