February 28, 2019

ADMISSION AGAINST INTEREST. Part one: Van Jones Praises Conservatives on Criminal Justice Reform: ‘You Are Stealing My Issue!’

Part two: Trump made the right call to walk out of Hanoi, says … Susan Rice.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 10:08 pm