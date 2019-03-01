March 1, 2019

WEIRD, THAT DOESN’T FIT THE NARRATIVE: Poll: Half of voters reject socialism, Democrats scared of label.

Despite the lure of free healthcare, free college, open borders and a costly “Green New Deal,” voters reject socialism by a wide margin, casting doubt on the leftward lurch of 2020 Democratic presidential candidates.

A new Zogby Analytics survey found that 29 percent have a favorable view of socialism while 49 percent don’t.

And while Democrats have a favorable view of socialism, by a 44 percent to 26 percent margin, they thoroughly reject renaming the party after the Karl Marx philosophy.