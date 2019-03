NEOMI RAO CLEARS JUDICIARY COMMITTEE: “According to my sources, Rao failed to assuage this concern during an initial private meeting with Hawley. However, when they met a second time, shortly before today’s vote, Rao must have talked more expansively about the writings that concerned Sen. Hawley. In any event, Hawley says he came away from the discussion satisfied that, as he put it, Rao believes the meaning of the Constitution is ‘fixed.’”