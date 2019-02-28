February 28, 2019
A STORY RIPPED FROM TOMORROW’S HEADLINES: Why My Wife And I Decided To Abort Our Unborn Gay Son. This will happen a lot more than people expect, and it will probably become routine in many parts of the world.
