February 25, 2019

ON THE TURNING AWAY: Roger Waters gets shredded after slamming Bernie Sanders for supporting humanitarian aid to Venezuela.

Speaking of “perfect stooges for the 1 percent,” the anti-Semitic Waters’ net worth is estimated at $310 million. Though the real buried lede here is that a rock superstar has finally discovered a humanitarian aid project he won’t back — because doing so would shine a light to the causes of all that “bad luck” that Venezuela has had over the past couple of decades.